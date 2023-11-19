New EP explores God’s calling

Marion St’s latest EP, Calling is a collaboration with Christian Students Uniting. Featuring three songs, the new EP is about the different ways God calls us – as our whole selves, through the voices of prophets, in the groans of a wounded Creation.

Gabi Cadenhead is one of the members of Marion St.

“Marion St’s second EP, Calling, is about the different ways God calls us – as our whole selves, through the voices of prophets, in the groans of a wounded Creation,” they said.



“Listeners can expect an eclectic mix of songs that each approach this concept of “calling” from a different angle. The EP opens with Remembering the Future by Julian Elia and Ben Cross, which reminds us of the important voices of our faith that echo through time and story to remind us who and whose we are today.



“My own song Salt and Light is a reimagining of the Beatitudes that recontextualises these important, grace-filled teachings to address the ways that we often feel we are not enough. The EP is rounded out with God Will Nurture, a climate anthem by Oran and Norah Harkin, that asks us to listen to the voice of Creation and respond with action.”

“This EP is a project of Sydney Presbytery’s tertiary ministry through Christian Students Uniting. Each of the songwriters involved has been part of CSU’s past or present, keeping faith, doing justice and building community on university campuses.”



“Thanks to funding from Sydney Presbytery, we were able to refine, arrange and record these songs to share with the wider church as worship resources. We hope to embark on further collaborations under the Marion St banner.”

Calling is made possible by the support of Sydney Presbytery. It is available to stream now on all music platforms.