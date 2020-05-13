  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
    I shall not want
    I shall not want
    Is God good?
    Is God good?
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Calm Down during COVID-19

Calm Down during COVID-19

During the COVID-19 lockdown, a new talk show has helped viewers to ‘calm down’, while discussing faith, life, and the effects of lockdown life.

The upcoming ninth episode of Calm Down, which streams on Thursday 28 May, is being promoted as the final.

Hosted by Pulse Field Worker Steve “Molk” Molkentin and VicTas Synod’s Bradon French, Calm Down approaches these topics with a unique mix of humour, music, and special guests.

CALM DOWN episode eight

Posted by Pulse on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Calm Down episode eight.



The show has featured an all-star lineup including Yvie Jones, Sammy J, Julie Morris, Mark Humphries, Joh Griggs, and David Hughes among others.

Molk told Insights that viewers can “expect all sorts of surprises”.

“It will be the usual mix of hijinks, public faith and conversations about staying calm that reveal the depth and breadth of the Coronavirus on all of us,” he said.

Calm Down streams on Thursdays, 8pm on the Pulse Facebook page. You can view past episodes here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top