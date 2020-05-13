Calm Down during COVID-19
During the COVID-19 lockdown, a new talk show has helped viewers to ‘calm down’, while discussing faith, life, and the effects of lockdown life.
The upcoming ninth episode of Calm Down, which streams on Thursday 28 May, is being promoted as the final.
Hosted by Pulse Field Worker Steve “Molk” Molkentin and VicTas Synod’s Bradon French, Calm Down approaches these topics with a unique mix of humour, music, and special guests.
The show has featured an all-star lineup including Yvie Jones, Sammy J, Julie Morris, Mark Humphries, Joh Griggs, and David Hughes among others.
Molk told Insights that viewers can “expect all sorts of surprises”.
“It will be the usual mix of hijinks, public faith and conversations about staying calm that reveal the depth and breadth of the Coronavirus on all of us,” he said.
Calm Down streams on Thursdays, 8pm on the Pulse Facebook page. You can view past episodes here.
