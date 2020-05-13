  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
    I shall not want
    I shall not want
    Is God good?
    Is God good?
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Fleeing for rebirth

Fleeing for rebirth

Review: Unorthodox

Starring: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch

Creators:Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski

The new Netflix miniseries starring Israeli actress Shira Haas is based on the Deborah Feldman’s best-selling memoir “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of my Hasidic Roots”. Unorthodox has been among the platform’s most-viewed content since its 26 March premiere. This four episodes series tells the story of a young bride named Esther “Esty” Shapiro (Haas), a 19 years old woman who flees to Germany to escape the rigidity of her life in the Hasidic community in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, where women get into arranged marriages before reaching their 20s.

Like Feldman, Esty struggles with many of the rules Hasidic wives are expected to follow in the ultrareligious Jewish sect where she grew up. She decides to leave her husband and, with the help of her music teacher (who taught her secretly), takes her first flight ever to Germany with nothing more than her passport, a compass, and some savings. In Berlin, she is embraced by a diverse group of music students.

Back in Brooklyn, Esty’s family find out where she is and send her husband Yanky (Amit Rahav) and his volatile cousin (Jeff Wilbusch) to track her down.

Feldman explained to The New York Times that “even though men tell the story, women make the story real. You have the table where the man dictates prayer, belief and narrative, but if you look at the story of Esty, it’s women who are making the decisions. It’s the women she’s interacting with who are basically the driving force behind community life, the engine behind the story”.

The series is accompanied by a fascinating documentary, that explains how they dealt with locations while respecting the community, costume design and the authenticity for the Satmar scenes, guided by Eli Rosen who coached the cast in Yiddish and plays the rabbi who sends Yanky and his cousin to chase Etsy.

Unorthodox is rated M and is streaming now on Netflix.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Angela Cadena

Angela Cadena

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top