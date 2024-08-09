  • Home
Home
Bexley Uniting Church hosts first ordination in 100 years

Bexley Uniting Church hosts first ordination in 100 years

Bexley Uniting Church has hosted the first ordination at their church building in 100 years, with a service for Rev. Kyounghee Cho taking place on Sunday, 1 September. 
 
Rev. Cho was previously in supply ministry at the congregation.  

Bexley Uniting Church elder Mikall Chong told local newspaper St George and Sutherland Shire Leader that Rev. Cho had made “an immense impact” during her student practicum.  

“Having accepted the call to placement, the ordination service welcomed her officially into ministry and recognised her as a minister of the Uniting Church in Australia” he said. 

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

