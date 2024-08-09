Mission Australia Centre celebrates 50 years

The Mission Australia Centre in Surry Hills (the MAC) is celebrating 50 years of serving and supporting inner-city Sydney’s most vulnerable.

To mark this milestone, the MAC is hosting an event that will highlight the impact of a service that has touched thousands of lives and served as a central gathering place for community members seeking to access services and support.

Attendees will include Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister and the Honourable Rose Jackson MLC, NSW Minister for Housing and Homelessness.

Founded in 1974 with the aim of supporting and treating those experiencing homelessness with dignity, Campbell House as it was known, provided accommodation and support for men experiencing homelessness and alcohol addiction.

Campbell House was named after the former President of the Sydney City Mission, the Rev. A.P. Campbell.

Following a redevelopment of the building, in 2005 the service evolved into the charity’s first Mission Australia Centre. It provides housing and a range of wraparound support services on site to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Dedicated staff and volunteers provide residents and community members with physical and mental health care, wellbeing and educational services.

The MAC is also home to Missionbeat, Mission Australia’s service that provides support and outreach to people sleeping rough across inner Sydney.

Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister said the MAC had helped countless Sydneysiders access housing and support services and build a better future for themselves.

“Fifty years after it began, our first Mission Australia Centre continues to exemplify the vision of its founders by providing dignity and care to people experiencing homelessness and serves as a vital hub for Surry Hills and the surrounding community,” Ms Callister said.