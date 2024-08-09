  • Home
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
Interfaith service to promote peace

An interfaith prayer service held at Knox Grammar School will mark the International Day of Peace on Sunday 21 September.  

Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh is Minister of the Word at St John’s Uniting Church.He told Insights that the event takes place at a time when it is important to promote peace.  

“The world is at unrest because of the violence that’s happening in the Middle East, between Ukraine and Russia and many other places around the world which is also reflected in our own city of Sydney.” 
 
“There is anger, hatred, mistrust, and animosity among people of different faiths. In this challenging time it is imperative that we come together as people of faith and good will, sit with one another, pray for peace together, and build friendship, harmony, and peace.” 

Elijah Buol, CEO of Act for Peace, will deliver the occasional address. 

Religious leaders from Aboriginal, Bahai, Brahmakumaris, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Islamic, Jain, Jewish, Quaker, Sikh, and Zoroastrian communities will offer prayers for peace, which will be interspersed with musical performances.  
 
There will be an opportunity for lighting a candle for Peace during the service. Light refreshments will be provided at the end of the service. 

The Day of Peace Prayer Service takes place at Knox Grammar School on 21 September at 3pm. To RSVP, contact Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh, via revmanasghosh@gmail.com. 

