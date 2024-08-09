Interfaith service to promote peace

An interfaith prayer service held at Knox Grammar School will mark the International Day of Peace on Sunday 21 September.

Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh is Minister of the Word at St John’s Uniting Church.He told Insights that the event takes place at a time when it is important to promote peace.

“The world is at unrest because of the violence that’s happening in the Middle East, between Ukraine and Russia and many other places around the world which is also reflected in our own city of Sydney.”



“There is anger, hatred, mistrust, and animosity among people of different faiths. In this challenging time it is imperative that we come together as people of faith and good will, sit with one another, pray for peace together, and build friendship, harmony, and peace.”

Elijah Buol, CEO of Act for Peace, will deliver the occasional address.

Religious leaders from Aboriginal, Bahai, Brahmakumaris, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Islamic, Jain, Jewish, Quaker, Sikh, and Zoroastrian communities will offer prayers for peace, which will be interspersed with musical performances.



There will be an opportunity for lighting a candle for Peace during the service. Light refreshments will be provided at the end of the service.



The Day of Peace Prayer Service takes place at Knox Grammar School on 21 September at 3pm. To RSVP, contact Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh, via revmanasghosh@gmail.com.