Interfaith event highlights fasting and feasting

On 27 August, Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh was a guest speaker at a celebration of a Hindu Festival.

Rev. Dr Ghosh is the Minister at St John’s Uniting Church, Wahroonga and is active in improving ecumenical and interfaith relationships.

“The event was the Celebration of a Hindu Festival called Janmastami, which is the birthday of the Lord Krishna, similar to our Christmas,” he said.

It was organised by a group of Hindus from Parramatta and the surrounding areas, and was held at “Grand Bawarchi” Restaurant.

“Hindus fast on this day, so they decided to have talks on fasting from three different faith perspectives.”



“One person spoke on Hindu fasting, another spoke on Muslim fasting and I spoke on Fasting from Christian perspective.”

“Personally I found it quite interesting because when it comes to fasting, we mostly hear about Ramadan, the Islamic fasting. Perhaps many Christians do not know that fasting is an important discipline of Christian spirituality, let alone the people of other faiths. So, I was pleased to give my talk on its practice and importance.”

“The common element of fasting in the three faith traditions is the emphasis on one’s growth in spirituality/ building closer relationship with God, and particularly in the fast-paced life dominated by digital devices.”



“Alongside this aspect, I mentioned the importance of social aspect of fasting as advocated by the Old Testament prophets (social justice), and acts of charity, and not only “giving up” bad habits like smoking/coffee/chocolates/alcohol/addiction to social media etc but also “taking up” good things like prayer/meditation/ studying of scriptures and doing works for ‘common good’ during the period of Lent, the major Christian fasting.”



“The presentation was well received by an audience of over hundred Hindu people.”

“Of course the talk on fasting ended with feasting delicious Indian vegetarian food.”