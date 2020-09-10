Parramatta Nepean Presbytery and Bidwill Uniting are hosting an Online live event via Facebook to build Digital Capacity within congregations and communities in the Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery, through a mentoring program.

[What is a Digital Mentor?]

You’re invited to become a Digital Mentor. Being a Digital Mentor is about inspiring your community to use digital technology. You don’t need to be an expert. Your role is to help and encourage people through their first steps using computers, mobile devices, and the internet.

All you need is a basic understanding of the internet and how to use a few devices. We’ll be with you every step of the way in becoming a Digital Mentor.

[Who is the program run by?]

Facilitated by Bidwill Uniting in partnership with Parramatta Nepean Presbytery, the Digital Mentor program is an exciting initiative to build Digital Capacity within congregations and communities in the Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery. The Digital Mentor Program is funded by BeConnected & delivered by The Good Things Foundation. It is an Australia-wide initiative empowering all Australians to thrive in a digital world.

[How can I be a Digital Mentor?]

Digital Mentors will learn everything they need to know in a one-day training session and will then be matched with a mentee who they will provide one-on-one support to. Mentors will be provided with continued support, to inspire and encourage the use of digital technology in their communities.

At the conclusion of the Digital Mentor program in June 2021, our hope is to have a network of Digital Mentors throughout the Presbytery, supporting one another as Digital Mentors, and supporting their local community in the use of digital technology.