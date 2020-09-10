Mission Australia to build new Centre in Coffs Harbour

Mission Australia has announced plans to build a new Mission Australia Centre in Coffs Harbour, with construction to commence later this month.

The community hub will be offer a range of community services designed to address the local area’s needs when it is completed in the last quarter of 2021..

The Mission Australia Centre building project will be funded entirely by donations, and will be built on Duke Street at the same time as the charity’s Government funded 40 one-bedroom social home apartments. Both projects will be built by local construction company Lipman

The latest 2016 Census data shows that Coffs Harbour has seen a 15 percent increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness since the previous Census – a rate higher than the national average.

Charoah Evans is Mission Australia’s Regional Manager, Mid North Coast.



“We know that more must be done to ensure that everyone in Coffs Harbour has a safe place to call home, hand-in-hand with access to the tailored support services that those most vulnerable in our community need to thrive,” Ms Evans said.

“This new centre will be a safe, welcoming place where people and families facing some of life’s biggest challenges can easily and safely access a range of programs and services in one convenient location. The inclusive environment will nurture opportunities for social connection with the wider community and create a space where local service providers, individuals and organisations can gather and collaborate for the benefit of the whole community.”

The commencement of construction of the Mission Australia Centre has been made possible by donations from Mission Australia supporters, who have so far raised $2.1 million for the project. Mission Australia will continue fundraising for the project while it is under construction.

Design and building of the development has been awarded to local construction firm Lipman, with construction being managed by Signature Project Management.

Mission Australia Centres are community hubs owned by Mission Australia that provide local individuals and communities with access to a variety of support services housed within a single location. The range of supports and activities offered at each Mission Australia Centre is determined by the specific needs of the local people and community and include housing and homelessness services, health and wellbeing support and social inclusion activities.

Coffs Harbour is set to be home to Mission Australia’s sixth Mission Australia Centre.

Anyone keen to support the project can contact Mission Australia’s Partnerships Manager, Peter Murray at MurrayP@missionaustralia.com.au or 0413 940 026.

For any further enquiries, contact Mission Australia Coffs Harbour on 1800 269 672.