Baptist World Aid is changing the face of Child Sponsorship 

Baptist World Aid is making a small change for a big reason. From now on, children involved in their programs will receive increased protection through an innovation in the way their photographs are presented on promotional cards at events and online. With a friendly yellow sticker covering participants’ faces, Baptist World Aid aims to improve the ethics and safety of their Child Sponsorship promotion.



‘We consulted widely with our local Christian Partners, as well as the children and youth involved in our programs to gather a clear idea of what might need to change,’ said CEO, Melissa Lipsett. ‘They’re the experts on tackling the injustice of poverty because they’re leading the transformation of families and communities every day—we count it a privilege to partner with them in this work. And we’re pleased to take this step with them towards better serving children in a constantly evolving world.’



When presented with the idea of protecting the faces of children and youth, online and at events, the feedback from program participants themselves was compelling:

“I like that there is no difference between the children, no matter how they look.”

“Even children with visible disabilities will be treated equally.”

“It will help protect children from abuse.”

“It will result in more equal opportunities for children.”

“It will keep children safe and protect families and communities.”

“This will protect children from child trafficking, being easily beaten up by strangers. It will prevent people easily identifying and recognising us.”

‘Perspectives on the concept of Child Sponsorship are divided,’ said Melissa Lipsett. ‘For many, sponsoring a child represents an opportunity to bridge the gap between vulnerable communities overseas and families in Australia. It’s a tangible way to give to charity and address the injustice of poverty—particularly in the lives of children. But for others, the model raises difficult questions and, in some cases, causes considerable discomfort,’ she said.

When surveying Baptist World Aid’s Sponsors on a possible change, Cheree, a Primary School Chaplain said, ‘I remember seeing a stand and it was all the kids’ photos and you kind of got to pick your kid. Which didn’t really sit right with me…choosing that child, based on what they look like.’

This tension is one that many international development charities have been wrestling with in recent years. Across the sector, organisations committed to supporting children and youth are implementing innovations aimed at strengthening the development and upholding the dignity of the young people they serve.

For 50 years, Baptist World Aid has been elevating the rights of children. As an organisation founded on following Jesus in his care for the most vulnerable, helping children understand their rights, self-advocate, and take an active and central role in their community is central to the Baptist World Aid ethos.

‘Children and young people have a special place in God’s heart and Matthew 19:4 issues a specific invitation to children to fully participate in the Kingdom of God. Our posture must be to do anything in our power to ensure that our actions do not hinder children experiencing life in its fullness’, said Melissa Lipsett.

‘Child Sponsorship has been the vehicle through which the generosity of the Australian Christian community has improved the lives of thousands of children around the world. Since 1974 our child-focused programs have evolved as we’ve learned and grown. And in 2024, these programs stand out for their excellence and ability to uplift whole communities through best-practice community development.’

The faces of children and youth have represented an access point for Australian supporters, and this personal connection remains important to Baptist World Aid and their supporters. As such, once a Sponsor signs up to support a child, that child’s photo will be provided to the Sponsor. Potential Sponsors can choose the country, gender and age of a child, but their appearance will no longer play a role.

This latest initiative marks an important milestone in Baptists World Aid’s ongoing journey towards creating safer communities for children and youth to thrive.

Baptist World Aid invites all Australians passionate about ending poverty to join them on the journey of changing the face of Sponsorship.

Those interested can find out more by visiting www.bwaa.co/change.