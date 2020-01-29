Apply for community grants for climate change projects

The NSW State Government is calling for community groups across the State to apply for funding for projects that reduce the impacts of climate change.

Round one is open until 28 February 2020. Community groups can apply for grants between $10,000 and $30,000.

The NSW Government has committed $600,000 to the Increasing Resilience to Climate Change (IRCC) community grants program.

Matt Kean in the NSW Environment Minister. Mr Kean said that the grants are designed to, “help local communities plan, coordinate and take action to increase their resilience and adapt.”

“The grants are funded through the Climate Change Fund which enables the NSW Government to better support the community in its response to the effects of climate change,” he said.

“The IRCC grants will help our communities take practical steps to reduce climate change impacts such as heatwaves, bushfires or floods.”

The grants also aim to foster partnerships between community groups including not for profits and Indigenous groups that will provide lessons on best-practice approaches to community adaptation.

Some organisations that have already made use of the grants include the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils, which have compiled a ‘cool suburbs’ rating tool, and Bega Valley Shire Council, which upgraded community halls to be more climate-resilient during extreme heat events.

Community groups are also able to partner with local councils in their applications for the grants.



For more information, visit the Community Grants website here.