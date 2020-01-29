  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Meet Matthew
    Meet Matthew
    Recovery from fires-another perspective
    Recovery from fires-another perspective
    Will Australia’s bushfires lead to climate action?
    Will Australia’s bushfires lead to climate action?
    Faith amidst the fire
    Faith amidst the fire
  • Reviews
    Bad Boys: Going In Style
    Bad Boys: Going In Style
    Real heroism
    Real heroism
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    Can Hitler be funny?
    Can Hitler be funny?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Meet Matthew

Meet Matthew

On Saturday 14 March, Blacktown Uniting Church will host ‘Meet Matthew’, a chance to get a closer look at the text,

Rev. Dr Rob Macfarlane, Presbytery minster for Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery, will be the guest speaker at the event. He told Insights that people who attend could expect to leave with a better understanding of what makes Matthew’s Gospel distinctive.

“They will learn to understand individual passages within the whole narrative world of Matthew,” he said.

“For instance, how do we read the pretty extreme ethical demands of the Sermon on the Mount? Are the meant to be literal or are they impossible to fulfil?”

The event is expected to be of interest to preachers but is also open to anyone that wants to get a better understanding of the text.

“There will be direct applications to their ministries,” Rev. Dr McFarlane said.

“However, the sessions won’t just be limited to passages in the lectionary; getting a sense of the whole narrative will be of interest to anyone interested in doing a bit of thinking to deepen their personal spiritual life.”

“Matthew’s Gospel is unique. Of all the gospels, it is the one that shows Jesus most clearly as a Jewish teacher and healer. Matthew’s central focus is on how we should live, as individuals and communities.”

“Each Gospel has its own distinctive voice. That’s why there are four of them. They each speak to a different context. Understanding the diversity of their ancient contexts helps us find how the text relates to our context today. Reading a Gospel is like real estate: it’s all about location, location, location AND timing.”

The event is part of an annual tradition for Blacktown Uniting Church, which hosts a biblical day each year that is open to a wider audience. In 2019, the event saw Rev. Dr Bill Loader take a closer look at Luke’s gospel.

Meet Matthew takes place at Blacktown Uniting Church on Saturday, 14 March from 9am to 3:30pm. Registration costs $15 and is available here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top