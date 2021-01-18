  • Home
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
Andrew Johnson to be inducted at Newtown next month

Rev. Andrew Johnson will be inducted as Newtown Mission’s new minister on Saturday, 6 February.

Rev. Johnson was previously the Uniting Church Chaplain at UNSW and one of the ministers at Maroubra’s Hope Uniting Church.

He told Insights in November that he was looking forward to taking on the new ministry at Newtown.

“Newtown Mission is a large canvas that crackles with energy and creativity. The swirling mix of the Jordan Cafe serving people on King St, The Creative Arts Centre in Annandale, the Tongan community, and throughout each of these the many, many people engaged in exploring Christian discipleship makes for a rich and diverse community,” he said.

“There’s a real sense of faithfulness that wonders, “What’s the next season that we’re entering into with God?”

“I’m very lucky to be joining that mix and that journey next year. What does it mean to be a community of faithful discernment? How can we listen to the movement of the Spirit within the church, and throughout the local community? I’m excited to continue exploring these questions with the church in Newtown.”

The induction will take place with a small number of people present at Newtown Mission. The event will also stream live on Newtown Mission’s Facebook page.

Those attending in person will need to wear a mask, provide details for contact tracing, and will be encouraged to hand sanitise on arrival and remain 1.5 metres from others.

Rev. Andrew Johnson’s induction takes place at Newtown Mission at 3pm on Saturday, 6 February. For more information, visit the official Facebook event here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

