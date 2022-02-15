  • Home
    Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
    Nicodemus: The Secret Believer In The Bible
    How to Affirm LGBTQIA+ People in the Church
    Celebrities who have been surprisingly candid about their faith
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
A triumphant return

Review: Saga issue 55

Written by Brian K Vaughn, Art by Fiona Staples.

After a three-and-a-half-year absence and an unbelievable level of hype, the sci-fi fantasy Saga has finally returned. After a double-sized issue that is enough to get readers up to speed and able to pique their interest, the series is well and truly back.

For those who have missed the series so far, Saga is a comic that was initially described by solicitations as “Star Wars meets Game of Thrones.” With a comedic edge, the series tells the story of a family caught up in the midst of a galactic war between the planet Landfall and the moon Wreath. Winged Lanfallian Lana and Wreath inhabitant Marko meet, fall in love, and have a child named Hazel. Told through Hazel’s eyes, the book’s story spans several years, and sees the family cross the galaxy with bounty hunters tailing them.

With issue 54 killing off a major character, number 55 picks up with a real-time jump in the narrative. Years have passed and the characters are still on the run, albeit with some new family members introduced and Hazel having grown up a good deal. The issue also explores childhood trauma very well, as we see the series’ younger characters processing what they have been through in different ways.

The issue works well at catching people up to the characters as well as segueing into a new status quo. The return of two key villains towards the issue’s ending is particularly impactful.

As with all of Brian K. Vaughn’s series, Saga combines genre tropes with a number of contemporary political references. The current issue, for example, shows Alana unlawfully selling baby formula on the street, undercutting the usual high prices, and targeting “woke mothers.”

Series artist Fiona Staples continues to impress with this issue showing a number of impressive action sequences and environments. Staples’ art melds nicely with Vaughn’s words, and eagle-eyed readers will note a number of callbacks to the series’ debut issue from 2012.

As with the rest of the series, it should be noted that Saga issue 55 is aimed squarely at adult readers, with language and sexual references to match. If this sounds like something that would offend readers’ sensibilities, this would be worth avoiding.

Returning to regular distribution after nearly three years’ absence was always going to be a challenge, but Saga’s team have risen to the challenge, and the book feels as though they were never really gone. The current story is good enough to recommend jumping on board, even if you’re someone who usually waits for the collections.

Saga is now available in comic book stores and online via Comixology.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

