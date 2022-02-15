  • Home
Earlwood plans for hybrid worship

With COVID rules relaxed in NSW, Uniting Church congregations are putting in place their plans for returning to safe hybrid services. One of these is Eastwood Uniting Church, which recently announced a series of modifications to the church building that will help with in-person worship.

Eastwood Uniting Church now has maximum air filtration their air conditioning and three large air purifiers for common spaces and smaller air purifiers in the church’s offices.

Earlwood’s Rev. Dr Amelia Koh Butler recently issued an update on the church’s progress.

“I am so impressed by the teamwork and community spirit of our volunteer leaders, property people and church council,” Rev. Dr Koh Butler said.

“They demonstrate the best of care, for us ministry and mission workers, for our volunteers and for all the community users who come to our site.”

“We have a couple of people who check our hand sanitising stations a couple of times every week that anyone comes in. This often means ‘massaging the nipples’ of the distribution bags for the sanitising gel.”

Earlwood also recently added outdoor umbrellas and benches to make it more comfortable for people to meet outside, instead of being inside with masks. Signage is in multiple languages and the church may still add more.

“We have been conducting education and briefings in several languages,” Rev. Dr Koh Butler said.

“So many people have been working to try to make it a hospitable and safe space.”

“It does not mean there are no risks, but we are confident we are working now to the best COVID-safe management plan we can… and we are still learning.”

“No doubt, in the future, there will be other things we can do to mitigate risks and ensure people are safe. For the moment, I simply want to give thanks that I am supported by a community who takes community care and responsibility for others seriously.”

“Thanks to our Synod and Kingsley (and Bron Murphy), who are providing wisdom.”

“Thanks to our wonderful office team and the various trades and contractors and consultants who have helped us thus far. This is a long term journey and we really appreciate the goodwill.”

“We will continue to provide plenty of online options and will remain conscious and committed to those who may never be able to meet onsite.”

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

