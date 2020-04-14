  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    This Easter, it is Holy Saturday that holds the key
    This Easter, it is Holy Saturday that holds the key
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
    Turning inward
    Turning inward
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
A MemoryLink to the Past

A MemoryLink to the Past

During COVID-19, finding connection with the church’s past is a challenge, as entire congregations cannot access their church buildings. A device that initially released nine years ago provides a much-needed link to the past.

MemoryLink was a project of Pennant Hills Uniting Church, led by the late Dr Fenton Sharpe. The solar-powered device that came out of the project is a collection of popular church hymns. children’s songs and meditations.

The device aims to help senior Protestant Christians with their memories, particularly regarding their earlier lives.

In order to recreate the soundscape of the past, the team working on the MemoryLink project started with a research survey. The survey aimed to find out what popular hymns from the mid-1900s would resonate with the target audience.

The result was a small audio device that collects 30 hymns, 30 children’s songs and 40 short meditations. The MemoryLink  plays for eight hours.

The hymns were recorded in the St Mark’s Anglican Church at Pennant Hills by a local community choir under the musical direction of Dr Paul Whiting.

The children’s songs were performed by children from the Uniting Church Scripture class at Pennant Hills Public School.
Production was designed to make the songs sound similarly to  congregational and Sunday School singing that seniors experienced during childhood.

One piece of correspondence was a detailed three-page letter. The unit had brought so much comfort and so many smiles to the writer’s mother as they shared the content of the old familiar songs. The mother was in a care home and MemoryLink had eased the writers burden of care.

Over the years the MemoryLink team has supplied a number of units to an 83 year-old who spent four days each week visiting folk in nursing homes.

The devices have also been used by chaplains in the course of their work.

For more information, visit the official Memory Link website, contact Annette on  84112168  or email memorylink@bphuniting.org.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top