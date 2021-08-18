  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Creative Writing as a Spiritual Practice
    Creative Writing as a Spiritual Practice
    No gift without its corresponding service
    No gift without its corresponding service
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
  • Reviews
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
A horror game with layers

A horror game with layers

Taking place through the eyes of an artist whose mind seems constantly confused, Layers of Fear walks players through a constantly changing house. The story goes into him losing everything and everyone else around him as he becomes more and more obsessed with creating his masterpiece. As players continue to work through the game’s puzzles, more of the final artwork is revealed.

The game takes more than a few cues from P.T, the terrifying ‘playable teaser’ demo for the cancelled Silent Hills. From the constantly transforming environment to puzzles that the player must discern with little to no context, those who were left burnt by Silent Hills’ cancellation would find Layers of Fear satisfying, and wonder why they didn’t play it a lot sooner.

While Layers of Fear largely fits the description of ‘walking simulator’, a game that requires players to do certain acts at certain points with little deviation, there are small choices the player makes that will decide the outcome. Much like the Silent Hill series, getting the three available endings is a matter of playing through in slightly different ways. With the main story clocking at around the six hour mark, this is an accessible enough goal, but it should be noted that completing the title multiple times eventually drags.

Layers of Fear looks nice for a game of its age. As the player goes through the house at its various stages, they will notice a good deal of real-world artworks incorporated into the in-game world.

In its handling of the player character’s fall from grace, Layers of Fear explores how becoming obsessed with a pursuit, even one as creative and fruitful as art, can lead to ruin. Without something to use these God-given gifts for, even the ability to create (in aid of our ability to act as what Tolkien deems ‘sub-creators), making art can become a somewhat directionless obsession.

The game also explores domestic violence, and as such justifies the content warning that the team attaches to its beginning. Players who find such content distressing, or who simply aren’t into scary games, would do well to avoid this one.

For the discerning player who wants a smart horror game, Layers of Fear has much to offer. Five years on from its initial release, it still stands out as being an innovative title.

With rumours swirling that Bloober Team may be tapped to make the next Silent Hill game, Layers of Fear (taken with The Medium) serves as something of a tryout for them. With its great atmosphere, use of artworks, and reliance on creepy atmosphere over cheap jump scares, the game remains an underappreciated gem that should be re-examined given how accessible it now is, across multiple platforms.


Layers of Fear is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Playstation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Studying at UTC will enhance your knowledge of the…
#PrayForAfghanistan 🙏🙏🙏 Read Simon Hansford's, -ou…
A new season of Hold That Thought @ Home is coming…
Are you ready to reach new people in new ways and…
As we work towards a younger, more engaging #Uniti…
Thank you Fair Treatment for this "Food for Though…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top