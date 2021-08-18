  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Creative Writing as a Spiritual Practice
    Creative Writing as a Spiritual Practice
    No gift without its corresponding service
    No gift without its corresponding service
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
  • Reviews
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Hold that thought returns

Hold that thought returns

Hold that thought has returned for another season.

The series features ministers and others providing short sermons of around 90 seconds.

Guests for this season have included Rev. Karen Mitchel Lambert and Rev. Christine Palmer.

With lockdown underway in both NSW and the ACT (now extended to 30 September in NSW), the series’ guests have recorded their own videos from home.

The Hold That Thought team are calling for viewers to suggest future speakers that they would like to hear from.

To view the current season, along with older videos, visit the Hold That Thought Facebook page.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Studying at UTC will enhance your knowledge of the…
#PrayForAfghanistan 🙏🙏🙏 Read Simon Hansford's, -ou…
A new season of Hold That Thought @ Home is coming…
Are you ready to reach new people in new ways and…
As we work towards a younger, more engaging #Uniti…
Thank you Fair Treatment for this "Food for Though…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top