Hold that thought returns
Hold that thought has returned for another season.
The series features ministers and others providing short sermons of around 90 seconds.
Guests for this season have included Rev. Karen Mitchel Lambert and Rev. Christine Palmer.
With lockdown underway in both NSW and the ACT (now extended to 30 September in NSW), the series’ guests have recorded their own videos from home.
The Hold That Thought team are calling for viewers to suggest future speakers that they would like to hear from.
To view the current season, along with older videos, visit the Hold That Thought Facebook page.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Supervisor Training Program10/05/2021 - 05/11/2021
Climate Conversations25/08/2021
Ministry on the Edge14/10/2021
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.