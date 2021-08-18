Hold that thought returns

Hold that thought has returned for another season.



The series features ministers and others providing short sermons of around 90 seconds.



Guests for this season have included Rev. Karen Mitchel Lambert and Rev. Christine Palmer.

With lockdown underway in both NSW and the ACT (now extended to 30 September in NSW), the series’ guests have recorded their own videos from home.



The Hold That Thought team are calling for viewers to suggest future speakers that they would like to hear from.

To view the current season, along with older videos, visit the Hold That Thought Facebook page.



