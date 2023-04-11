Youth climate activists at the forefront

The United Nations Secretary General has acknowledged that youth activists are “at the forefront of efforts to secure a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous future for all.” Climate Crusader Ridhima Pandey is paving the way towards a sustainable future in her country. She said she has “learned a lot about the negligence of climate change in India.”

In a new interview with Ved Sanyal from Net Zero, 15 year-old Ridhima Pandey discussed her journey as an environmental activist and her pioneering work in litigation for inaction on climate change.



Ms Pandey made global headlines when she sued the Indian government at the young age of nine for not upholding its commitments under the Paris Agreement.



She is also one of 16 climate activists to file a complaint against several governments at the UN. India, as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and most biodiverse nations, has a crucial role to play in conservation and protecting the environment.



“When you see the work, actions and decisions the government is really taking, it’s the opposite. The Indian government has to step forward and start working towards conservation,” Ms Pandey said.

Ms Pandey acknowledged that change is difficult.

“This is a process that’s going to take time because we need more and more people to do it,” she said.

The Net Zero interview with Ridhima Pandey is available here.