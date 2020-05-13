Young people urge cooperation for a better future – for all

This Friday, 15 May as part of the SchoolStrike4Climate, students and other young people are calling all Australians to come together to help create a better vision for our future.

This time they won’t be taking any time off from school, but will be hosting an interactive live stream #BuildABetterFuture, from 4pm-8pm.

It will feature music, expert speakers on climate science, discussion and insight into issues like climate anxiety. Importantly, there will be stories from people affected by both climate change and COVID19 and a description of where we need to head in the future.

The young organisers of the event have declared their intention to “collectively create a vision for the future we need, one that leaves no one behind.”

You can register and find out more about the event here .

At the 2019 Synod meeting our church agreed to support young people in their call for more decisive action on climate change as part of our own Synod Climate Action Strategy. In a video message on why he supports this movement by young people, the Moderator said:

“I believe my faith tells me to be a good steward of the creation and to care for all that God has made” The Moderator, Rev. Simon Hansford

How can we get involved and show support?

Though we cannot gather physically on Friday, there are other ways we can show our support for young people and the call to act on climate change.

Uniting Church members are invited to make their own 30 second videos to post on social media on, finishing the sentence “I support a safe climate for all because”. One compilation of those video messages can be found here.

There is also an on-line multi-faith service on Friday 15 May at 10 am organised by the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change and an ecumenical service organised by Common Grace at 3pm. Both will have participation by Uniting Church leaders, including Assembly President Dr Deidre Palmer.

You can find all the information about these services, how to make a 30 second video, or videos that other Uniting Church members have posted at the UnitingEarth website.

Jon O’Brien, Uniting Advocacy Team