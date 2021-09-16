  • Home
Why is the Uniting Church supporting the School Strike 4 Climate movement?

Why is the Uniting Church supporting the School Strike 4 Climate movement?

Over the last two years, hundreds of Uniting Church members have supported actions by the School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C) movement, calling for stronger action on climate change in Australia. Standing with students in this way is a core commitment of our Synod’s Climate Action Strategy, created by a Synod resolution in July 2019.

Now a free webinar, hosted by well-known broadcaster and journalist Julie McCrossin, will explore why our church has taken this sometimes controversial position. Ms Mcrossin will interview some key players, across the diversity of the Uniting Church. They include our Moderator, a Headmaster of a UCA school, members of Christian Students Uniting and other adult supporters, representatives of our First Nations and Pasifika communities, and most importantly, students from both UCA and public schools directly involved in the SS4C movement.

Atendees will hear the different reasons they have for supporting the student’s call for stronger action on climate, how their faith and personal values have led them to be involved in this movement and what they are hoping to achieve by adding their voice in support.

The forum takes place on, Wednesday 6 October from 7.15 pm to 8.30 pm. You can register for the event here.

For more information, contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or joobrien@uniting.org

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

