    'The blood of Jesus is my vaccine': how a fringe group of Christians hijacks faith in a war against science
    ‘The blood of Jesus is my vaccine’: how a fringe group of Christians hijacks faith in a war against science
    Breaking bread: A compassionate collaboration in Ultimo
    Breaking bread: A compassionate collaboration in Ultimo
    Learning a language in lockdown
    Learning a language in lockdown
    Does Australia need the church?
    Does Australia need the church?
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
Calling all innovative ministry agents

Calling all innovative ministry agents

UME’s Mission Enablement team plan to offer a one-year formation hub again in 2022.

The Formation Hub targets helps participants’ skills and spiritual formation. It will include time for both reflection and practice.

The Hub consists of a mixture of face to face and online content, and organisers hope to repeat this in 2022, as restrictions permit. This includes six 90 minute Zoom meetings.

Rev. Dr Karina Kreminski and Dr Armen Gakavian are a husband and wife team who have a passion to see their local area flourish. They are the co-founders of Neighbourhood Matters and will be facilitating these sessions.

“The idea is to walk alongside leaders who are missional and help them grow as pioneers and church planters and encourage those who want to engage in fresh expressions in the church,” Rev. Dr Kreminski said.

“It will benefit anyone who is an “out of the box” type leader and wants coaching in a group of eight to 10 people.”

In addition to running Neighbourhood Matters, Rev. Dr Kreminski and Dr Gakavian are both of Newtown Mission for the past few years. Rev. Dr Kreminski is also part of the Uniting Church’ admission for ministers process. 


For expressions of interest and enquires, contact the MSM Project Officer, Liuanga Palu, liuangap@nswact.uca.org.au.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

