What Does the Sermon on the Mount Teach Us About Prayer?

The Sermon on the Mount, as recorded in Matthew chapters five through seven, is one of the most comprehensive teachings of Jesus. Within this discourse, Jesus provides profound insight into the nature of prayer, emphasising a transformative understanding that shifts away from duty and ritualism toward sincerity, humility, and an intimate relationship with God. The specific section on prayer in Matthew 6:5–15 offers not just instruction on how to pray, but also insight into the heart attitudes necessary for genuine communion with God.

We often pray when we need something, or when it is required but the Sermon on the Mount is one of only a few passages that has direct instruction from Jesus, and perhaps the most well-known speech that he gave. In troubled times, it is always good to go back, read these passages and remember that God is always with us.

Prayer as a Private Conversation with God

Jesus begins by highlighting the importance of a private setting for prayer, saying, “When you pray, go into your room, close the door, and pray to your Father, who is unseen” (Matthew 6:6). This directive was a radical shift for his audience, which included those familiar with public prayer in the synagogues or on street corners, as was common among some religious leaders who prayed to be seen and respected by others. Jesus condemns this approach as hypocritical, underscoring that true prayer is about a personal connection with God, not impressing others. This teaching reminds us that prayer is not a public performance but a private conversation between an individual and God, free from any need to prove righteousness to onlookers.

The emphasis on privacy also reveals the relational aspect of prayer. Jesus encourages a prayer life that is authentic and vulnerable, carried out in the quiet, unguarded moments of solitude. In a private setting, there are no social pressures or expectations, allowing for genuine openness with God. This intimacy becomes a foundation for a faith that relies not on outward approval but on the assurance that God is present and attentive to our private lives and deepest needs.

Simplicity and Sincerity in Prayer

Jesus further teaches about the content of prayer, warning against “babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words” (Matthew 6:7). This statement directly addresses the tendency in various religious traditions to use elaborate, repetitive words to elicit a response from the divine. Jesus insists that God does not require lengthy, complicated speeches to hear and understand us. Instead, he values a heart that comes to him in sincerity and simplicity.

The simplicity Jesus advocates for in prayer has a profound impact on how we approach God. Knowing that God does not need eloquence to be moved toward compassion or mercy frees us from the anxiety of “getting it right” and emphasizes instead an authentic connection. Jesus points out that our Father already knows our needs before we ask, underscoring that prayer is not a tool for conveying information but a means of relationship-building and aligning our hearts with God’s will.

The Lord’s Prayer: A Model for Humble Dependence and Reverence

Jesus then provides a model prayer known as the Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13), which serves as both a guide for our prayer life and a blueprint of what prayer should encompass. Each line in this prayer teaches us something fundamental about our relationship with God and our place in the world. The prayer begins, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name,” which immediately places God at the centre, emphasising reverence and honour for God’s holiness.

The Lord’s Prayer also encourages us to seek God’s kingdom and will above our desires, with the line, “Your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” This is a call to align ourselves with God’s purposes rather than demanding that God align with ours. In asking for our “daily bread,” we acknowledge our dependence on God for even our most basic needs, cultivating a spirit of humility and trust.

Another essential aspect of the Lord’s Prayer is the call for forgiveness—both receiving it and extending it to others. “Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors” points to the necessity of a clean heart, not only before God but also with our fellow human beings. This part of the prayer teaches that prayer is not solely about our relationship with God; it also demands that we are reconciled with others. Just as we seek forgiveness from God, we are called to forgive others, ensuring that our hearts remain free from bitterness, which can hinder genuine communion with God.

Prayer as a Reflection of Faith and Trust

This section of the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus emphasises trust and reliance on God. By encouraging his followers to pray for deliverance from temptation and evil, he acknowledges the challenges of the world and the need for God’s strength. Prayer, then, is a reminder of our human frailty and the necessity of divine support in our spiritual journey.

This teaching underscores that prayer is an act of faith. When we pray, we admit that we are not self-sufficient but are dependent on God for guidance, provision, and protection. Jesus calls us to trust that God is not distant or indifferent but is involved and caring. The very act of coming to God with our needs demonstrates our faith in his character as a loving and trustworthy Father.

Through the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus teaches that prayer is far more than a religious duty; it is a sacred interaction that shapes our relationship with God and our understanding of ourselves. Jesus calls for prayer that is private, sincere, simple, and humble.

The Lord’s Prayer stands as an example, modelling reverence, dependence, forgiveness, and trust. In a world that often promotes self-reliance and performance, Jesus’ teachings on prayer invite us to embrace a humble, childlike faith, trusting that ou GOd in heaven knows our needs and delights in a relationship with us.