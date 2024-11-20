Vale, Tony Campolo

Prominent Christian author Tony Campolo has passed away following a long period of health problems. He was 89.

Dr Campolo leaves behind a long legacy of pushing conservative evangelicals in debates. Among other things, he coined the phrase ‘Red letter Christians’ to describe adherence to Jesus’ words in the Gospels. Eventually, this was the name given to an organisation he founded with Shane Claiourne.

The Campolo Center published an obituary to their Facebook page.

“Tony’s professional legacy is profound,” the obituary read.

“Tony touched countless lives around the world with his hopeful message of social justice, love, and reconciliation.”

“Throughout his life, Tony was a shining example of kindness, exuberance, authenticity and commitment, and he leaves behind a wonderful legacy of evangelical scholarship, inspirational communication and missionary impact.”

“In our grief, we remember that you are celebrating today like never before. You are one of a kind and we miss you already, Tony.”

Anthony Campolo Jr was born on 25 February 1935 in West Pennsylvania. Taking an early interest in science, he won a prize in his high school science fair at the age of 14. He went on to study sociology at Eastern University.

In his theological memoir Pilgrim, he later reflected, “Sociology raised all the right questions and theology provided all the right answers.”

Dr Campolo was a frequent commentor on public issues. He publicly wrestled with how Christians should approach same-sex relationships, eventually arguing for the full inclusion of LGBT people into the life of the church.

In a 2006 interview, he told comedian Stephen Colbert that he was concerned about the US’s public Christianity.

“Putting religion and politics together is like mixing ice cream with horse manure,” he said.

“It doesn’t hurt the horse manure; it ruins the ice cream.”

“And I think that this merger of church and state has done great harm to religion.”

Dr Campolo’s most famous sermon and book was entitled ‘It’s Friday, but Sunday is Coming’, which was inspired by the preaching at his predominantly black local congregation.

Dr Campolo wrote dozens of books and was a frequent speaker at Christian conferences, with around 500 speaking engagements each year. In Australia, he was a guest at the Black Stump festival, including in 2004 and 2007.

A lifelong supporter of labour unions, Dr Campolo ran for Pennsylvania’s 5th district in 1976. As a spiritual adviser to Bill Clinton, he was one of three people who ministered to the then-President after the Monica Lewinsky scandal. He received condemnation from conservative Christians for the role but was publicly critical of Mr Clinton for what he deemed to be a half-hearted apology.

Jim Wallis is the founder of Sojourners. In a piece for Sight Magazine, he paid tribute to Dr Campolo, who was a friend of his for decades.

“Tony and I were dear friends and deep companions, always talking about biblical passages, what was happening in America and the world, and what preaching the full and whole gospel of Jesus Christ needed to be for our times,” he wrote.

“Tony and I had last spoken last week, post-election. As always, he had much to say, and we saw things the same way.”

“At the end of our talk, he told me he was tired. My soul aches this morning because of the death of my dear friend. But there’s also a sense of release for him and his beloved family, for his wife, Peggy, who loved and supported Tony throughout their marriage, and inspired him in her own ministry.”

Dr Campolo suffered a stroke in 2020. This was the second time he suffered a stroke, initially suffering one in the year 2002.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy, and their children, Lisa Goodheart and Bart Campolo.



Insights sends condolences to Tony Campolo’s family and friends.

Jonathan Foye is a freelance journalist and academic