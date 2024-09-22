What Does Righteous Anger Really Mean?

Many individuals justify their anger by labelling it “righteous.” Often citing Jesus’s overturning of tables in the Temple, they employ this term without fully understanding its biblical implications.

The Holy Spirit commands believers to adopt a “new self” and to experience a distinct form of anger (Ephesians 4:24-26). This suggests that anger, when properly channelled, has a place within Christian life.

It is essential to differentiate this righteous anger from the destructive forms often exhibited in society. It is neither the hateful anger expressed through vitriol nor the divisive anger prevalent in politics. Rather, it is a transformative emotion that ushers in God’s healing grace.

Looking at Jesus’ anger in biblical accounts reveals a consistent pattern: His anger is a solitary response. Unlike those around Him, Jesus alone is disturbed by the Pharisees’ hypocrisy (Matthew 23), the commercialisation of God’s house (John 2:16), and the callous disregard for a man with a withered hand (Mark 3:1-5). His anger is further exemplified in His emotional response to Lazarus’ death (John 11:33, 38) and His rebuke of Peter (Matthew 16:23).

While Jesus is often portrayed as humble, His anger demonstrates a Godly expression of this virtue. The book of James acknowledges that human anger does not achieve God’s righteousness but also instructs believers to be “slow to anger” (James 1:19). This implies the existence of a righteous anger that is distinct from our human impulses.

When Jesus rebuked the cities of Chorazin, Bethsaida, and Capernaum (Matthew 11:20), His approach was marked by grace rather than condemnation. He invited them to find rest in His yoke, emphasising gentleness and humility. This highlights the transformative nature of righteous anger, which leads to repentance and surrender to God.

Righteous anger possesses the power to liberate individuals from sin and foster a deep hatred for personal wrongdoing. It serves as a catalyst for spiritual growth, motivating believers to overcome complacency, pride, and other harmful behaviours. Eighteenth-century theologian Jonathan Edwards emphasised the role of holy emotions, including anger, in overcoming human laziness and inspiring action.

Author Bill Hybels wrote about “Holy Discontent” – a moment where our passion and purpose intersects and spurs people into action. Discontentment and righteous anger with the state of the world will lead to advocacy and action.

Hybels is right when he said, “God planted certain seeds in your soul that he remains wholeheartedly committed to watering, growing, and making into something meaningful if you will let him.”

We have many examples of individuals who have experienced a form of righteous anger or discontent that have spurred them into action.

Martin Luther King became famous because of something he couldn’t stand. He couldn’t stand all the racial oppression he witnessed in the United States in the 50s and 60s. A day arrived when King could stand it no longer. He became determined that he would devote the rest of his life to moving his nation toward racial equality. He knew that his holy discontent may very well cost him his life. And it did…one evening in April 1968 when a sniper assassinated him outside a Memphis hotel. But his legacy remains.

Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, Mother Teresa was just an ordinary geography teacher in Calcutta. Every morning on her way to teach at St. Mary’s High School, she passed deplorable conditions of the street people. These people were homeless, diseased, and destitute. Seeing their plight everyday brought her to a point where she could stand it no more and came up with a solution.

She and a few of her former students began rescuing men, women, and children who had been rejected by hospitals and who were literally dying on the streets. In 1950, she received permission from the Vatican to begin the Missionaries of Charity. The order grew to more than four thousand nuns who have devoted their lives to caring for refugees, victims of epidemics, the impoverished, and the disabled. “Mother Teresa didn’t devote herself to this cause because of a fat paycheck every month; she served the under-resourced people in her midst because her holy discontent had her by the throat and wouldn’t let her go.”

In an increasingly angry society, the Church is called to emulate Jesus’ example of righteous anger. Jesus’ anger was directed not at marginalised individuals but at religious hypocrisy and the spiritual hardening of hearts.

Ultimately, righteous anger is a healing force that revitalises the Church, enabling it to fulfill its mission of bringing God’s love and grace to the world.

