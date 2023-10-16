Vale, Rev. Lance Armstrong

Uniting Church minister Rev. Lance Armstrong passed away peacefully in his sleep in a Melbourne nursing home on 14 October. He was 83. Rev. Armstrong was also a member for the House of Assembly in the Tasmanian parliament from 1989 to 1996.

Rev. Armstrong was a Uniting Church minister and social activist in Launceston. He stood for the Green Independents and won a seat in Bass in the 1989 elections which saw five Independents hold the balance of power.

Armstrong wrote a book on his seven years in parliament called ‘Good God, He’s Green!’ and related how his political beliefs and faith interracted.

Armstrong also joined the Tahiti protests against French nuclear bomb testing in the Pacific Ocean. He also introduced legislation to prohibit nuclear warships from Tasmanian ports and to decriminalise the personal use of marijuana.

After losing his seat by just 32 votes in 1996, Armstrong returned to his church ministry at Albury. He later retired to Melbourne with his wife to be closer to family.

Former Senator and Greens Leader Bob Brown paid tribute to the late minister and former MHA.

“Lance Armstrong was a good friend,” Dr Brown said.



“He made a remarkable contribution to Tasmanian politics and society. He seamlessly combined his Christian beliefs with his political career in his never-wavering advocacy for social justice, peace and care for the natural environment.”

Rev. Armstrong is survived by his wife Ruth, three children (Kim, Tracey and Victor), four grandchildren, and his two great-grandchildren.

Insights sends our condolences to Rev. Lance Armstrong’s family and friends.