Vale, Paul Cosier 

People from across the NSW and ACT Synod gathered at Orange Uniting Church on Tuesday 9 January to farewell the late Rev. Paul Cosier.

Rev. Cosier is remembered for his ministry and farming. People spoke about his creativity and ability to relate to anyone. He passed away on 31 December 2023.

His final placement was at Moree-Narrabri in New England Northwest Presbytery.

Phil Tucker is Narrobri Uniting Church’s Chairperson.

“Paul was passionate about the need for Rural Ministry within the Synod and the NENW Presbytery,” he said.



“He had a wide circle of contacts and regularly kept in touch via phone, more so during COVID.”

“He enjoyed nature, especially hills and loved walking around the local communities. His happy and friendly outlook gave him the ability to meet and talk to people outside of the church, regardless of age or walk of life.”



“Always positive and saw the bright side of life, despite his own health challenges. Even when COVID closed the church doors, he was not fazed and quickly adapted to Zoom to reach out with creative worship.”

Insights sends our condolances to Rev. Paul Cosier’s family and friends.