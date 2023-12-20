  • Home
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
    Embracing Patience During Advent
    Embracing Patience During Advent
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
Vale, Paul Cosier 

Vale, Paul Cosier 

People from across the NSW and ACT Synod gathered at Orange Uniting Church on Tuesday 9 January to farewell the late Rev. Paul Cosier.  

Rev. Cosier is remembered for his ministry and farming. People spoke about his creativity and ability to relate to anyone. He passed away on 31 December 2023. 

His final placement was at Moree-Narrabri in New England Northwest Presbytery. 

Phil Tucker is Narrobri Uniting Church’s Chairperson. 

“Paul was passionate about the need for Rural Ministry within the Synod and the NENW Presbytery,” he said. 
 
“He had a wide circle of contacts and regularly kept in touch via phone, more so during COVID.” 

“He enjoyed nature, especially hills and loved walking around the local communities. His happy and friendly outlook gave him the ability to meet and talk to people outside of the church, regardless of age or walk of life.” 
 
“Always positive and saw the bright side of life, despite his own health challenges.  Even when COVID closed the church doors, he was not fazed and quickly adapted to Zoom to reach out with creative worship.” 

Insights sends our condolances to Rev. Paul Cosier’s family and friends. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

