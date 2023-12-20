Mission Australia responds to Housing and homelessness report  

Mission Australia has called on governments to do more in response to the housing crisis. The call comes after the release of a new Productivity Commission report into housing and homelessness.

On Monday 22 January, the Productivity Commission released their latest Report on Government Services. The report confirms that of the low-income households renting private homes, two in five (42.9 percent) were in rental stress and at risk of being pushed into homelessness in 2022-23, despite receiving Commonwealth Rent Assistance (CRA).

The new report found more than a third (34.9 percent) of people seeking help from Specialist Homelessness Services who needed accommodation did not have their housing needs met. This is an increase compared with the previous rate of 33.9 percent in 2021-22.

The number of households on the waiting lists for social housing across Australia is at 224,326, with those identified with the greatest need increasing by four per cent to 106,534 compared to last year’s figures.

Sharon Callister is Mission Australia’s CEO.



“This report confirms that cost-of-living and inflation pressures and rising rental stress are pushing more people into homelessness at a time when there’s very limited availability of affordable homes to rent,” Ms Callister said.



“It’s increasing the risk of homelessness for many, including people in paid employment and those who are staring down the barrel of homelessness for the first time in their lives.”

“This is why the Federal Government must increase Commonwealth Rent Assistance by at least 50 percent and lift income support payments to at least $78 a day to keep people who are in need out of poverty and help people in rental stress avoid homelessness.”

“With such a dysfunctional housing system, it’s no wonder demand for Mission Australia’s homelessness and housing services increased by 26 percent over the past three years.”

“Our frontline staff say the housing situation is the worst they’ve seen it, with no signs of reprieve. Often homelessness service staff find it near impossible to help vulnerable families and individuals find safe, secure accommodation, because the housing stock just isn’t available.

“We also urgently need a commitment to building at least one million new social and affordable homes over 20 years.”

“Australia is in the midst of a housing and homelessness disaster, and governments must tackle this problem like they would for any other emergency and natural disaster – with urgency, collaboration, targeted investment, and steely resolve,” said Ms Callister.

Mission Australia’s full submission to the National Housing and Homelessness Plan is available to read on their website.