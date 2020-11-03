  • Home
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
    NSW needs to prohibit religious discrimination, but not like this
    NSW needs to prohibit religious discrimination, but not like this
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton's call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
Vale, Pat Totenhofer

Vale, Pat Totenhofer

When Patricia ‘Pat’ Totenhofer passed away on 20 October, it marked the end of a remarkable, long life in service to the church.

Patricia Tottenhofer was born on 4 March 1928. Known to friends and family as ‘Pat’, hers was a life lived in quiet, inexhaustible discipleship.

Mrs Totenhofer was an active member of Blaxland Uniting Church for over fifty years, when it began as a Methodist church. Her many contributions included teaching scripture in local schools and leading KUCA (Kids of the Uniting Church in Australia) Sunday School.  

Mrs Totenhofer was a pillar of her local business community, first with her late husband at Blaxland Hardware from 1962 until his retirement, and then at her own business, Mrs Tot’s Kitchen Cupboard until 2016.

In their Facebook post acknowledging her passing, the Blaxland and Districts Chamber of Commerce and Industry described Mrs Totenhofer as, “loved by many of our business community and local community including her connections associated with her strong Christian faith.”

“Mrs Tot is going to be missed dearly,” the post said.

A mother to eight children, she was a grandmother and great grandmother. In recognition of the latter, she was a finalist for the NSW 2018 Grandparent of the Year award, which celebrate the work grandparents do for the community.

Insights sends our condolences to Patricia Totenhofer’s family and friends.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

