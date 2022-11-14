  • Home
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music's highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God's creation
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Vale, Kevin Conroy

On 10 November, actor Kevin Conroy passed away. He was 66.

Mr Conroy was famed for his portrayal of Batman in cartoons and videogames through multiple decades.

He first portrayed the character in 1992 for Batman: The Animated Series. He earned praise for his ability to voice the character differently, depending on whether he was playing Batman or Bruce Wayne. He was in the role longer than any other actor.

Prior to taking the role, Mr Conroy worked in Shakespearian theatre and Broadway.

Mark Hamill was one of Conroy’s voice actor co-stars, in his role as the Joker. Mr Hamill spoke highly of Conroy, saying,  “When they offer me roles now, I say, ‘Is Kevin doing it?’ … I don’t even have to read the script, if Kevin’s doing it I’ll do it.”

Mr Conroy was battling intestinal cancer, and did not publicly disclose his illness.

In 2016, he came out as gay during an interview with the New York Times. He later wrote ‘Finding Batman’ about his experiences as part of DC’s Pride Anthology. The story recounted his career, including times he missed out on roles because of his sexuality.

In the Times interview, he said that he, “went to so many funerals that I felt such a sense of obligation” to portray the character of a TV producer secretly living with AIDS in Eastern Standard.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

