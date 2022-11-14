John Squires to retire
Rev. Dr John Squires will retire in December, after 42 years in ministry.
“I first “put my toe in the water” of ministry some 47 years ago, in 1975, working at what was then the Central Methodist Mission,” Rev. Dr Squires recalled.
“After some time of discernment and then some years of studying and formation for ministry, my ordination took place 42 years ago on 3 December in the congregation where I grew up at Seaforth, so a service of closure on the following day in my current home congregation at Tuggeranong (2pm on Sunday 4 December) is most appropriate.”
During this time, Rev. Dr Squires’ ministry has spanned numerous roles, including as Principal of Perth Theological Hall. He is currently the Presbytery Minister—Wellbeing for Canberra Region Presbytery, and maintains an active theological blog, An Informed Faith. Alongside his wife, the minister at Tuggeranong Uniting Church Rev. Dr Elizabeth Raine, he has been responsible for developing education resources.
While Rev. Dr Squires will retire from stipend ministry, he will remain Editor of With Love to the World. He initially took this role up in 2021.
“I love the process of education: researching, preparing, writing, and facilitating learning opportunities, all the while encouraging ongoing growth in people.”
“I especially value being able to do this in team teaching with Elizabeth—we have developed our own distinctive way of providing educational offerings and have appreciated the positive feedback we receive. My hope is that these various offerings have provided strong encouragement, resourcing, and equipping for faithful people in leadership.”
Rev. Dr John Squires’ Closure of Ministry service will take place on Sunday, 4 December at 2pm at Tuggeranong Uniting Church.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Paddington Christmas Market 10 DecemberSat, 10th Dec 2022
Paddington Christmas Market 17 DecemberSat, 17th Dec 2022
Blue Christmas Worship ServiceSat, 17th Dec 2022
Retreat Yourself Pulse CampFri, 3rd Feb 2023 - Sun, 5th Feb 2023
St Ninian's Uniting Church, Lyneham, ACT - 150 years AnniversarySun, 12th Feb 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.