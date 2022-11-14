John Squires to retire

Rev. Dr John Squires will retire in December, after 42 years in ministry.

“I first “put my toe in the water” of ministry some 47 years ago, in 1975, working at what was then the Central Methodist Mission,” Rev. Dr Squires recalled.

“After some time of discernment and then some years of studying and formation for ministry, my ordination took place 42 years ago on 3 December in the congregation where I grew up at Seaforth, so a service of closure on the following day in my current home congregation at Tuggeranong (2pm on Sunday 4 December) is most appropriate.”

During this time, Rev. Dr Squires’ ministry has spanned numerous roles, including as Principal of Perth Theological Hall. He is currently the Presbytery Minister—Wellbeing for Canberra Region Presbytery, and maintains an active theological blog, An Informed Faith. Alongside his wife, the minister at Tuggeranong Uniting Church Rev. Dr Elizabeth Raine, he has been responsible for developing education resources.

While Rev. Dr Squires will retire from stipend ministry, he will remain Editor of With Love to the World. He initially took this role up in 2021.

“I love the process of education: researching, preparing, writing, and facilitating learning opportunities, all the while encouraging ongoing growth in people.”



“I especially value being able to do this in team teaching with Elizabeth—we have developed our own distinctive way of providing educational offerings and have appreciated the positive feedback we receive. My hope is that these various offerings have provided strong encouragement, resourcing, and equipping for faithful people in leadership.”

Rev. Dr John Squires’ Closure of Ministry service will take place on Sunday, 4 December at 2pm at Tuggeranong Uniting Church.