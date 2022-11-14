A service for those that feel blue at Christmas
For many, Christmas doesn’t always feel so joyous.
During this time, a number of churches run services to recognise that the Christmas season is not always easy for those grieving, or experiencing sadness, loss, and pain.
Paddington Uniting Church is one church running a Blue Christmas service. From 11am on Saturday 17 December, the church will provide a space for people to lament and acknowledge the sadness they feel.
During this time, people can gather physically or virtually in the presence of one another, and in the presence of God who came in the darkness to bring light.
Paddington Uniting Church’s Blue Christmas service takes place on Saturday 17 December at 11am. The event will be livestreamed via the Uniting Church NSW & ACT Facebook page.
For more information, visit the event page here.
