    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music's highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God's creation
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Home
A service for those that feel blue at Christmas

A service for those that feel blue at Christmas

For many, Christmas doesn’t always feel so joyous.

During this time, a number of churches run services to recognise that the Christmas season is not always easy for those grieving, or experiencing sadness, loss, and pain.

Paddington Uniting Church is one church running a Blue Christmas service. From 11am on Saturday 17 December, the church will provide a space for people to lament and acknowledge the sadness they feel.

During this time, people can gather physically or virtually in the presence of one another, and in the presence of God who came in the darkness to bring light.

Paddington Uniting Church’s Blue Christmas service takes place on Saturday 17 December at 11am. The event will be livestreamed via the Uniting Church NSW & ACT Facebook page.
For more information, visit the event page here.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

