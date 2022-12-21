  • Home
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    We're All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music's highest honours
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
UTC to host International Bonhoeffer Conference

UTC to host International Bonhoeffer Conference

United Theological College will host a major international conference devoted to the work and thought of 20th Century Christian martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer in January 2024.

The XIV International Bonhoeffer Conference will feature papers from a wide range of disciplines, with the central theme of how Bonhoeffer’s ideas might be used to confront present day challenges.

Michael Mawson is a member of the International Bonhoeffer Society.

“This is a major international congress on Bonhoeffer’s witness and theology that takes place every four years,” Dr Mawson said.

“This will be the first time ever that the Congress has been held in Australasia, and will attract international and local participants.”

Dr Mawson told Insights that the call for papers is still open and people can propose papers on any aspect of Bonhoeffer life and theology. 

“Or papers that draw on Bonhoeffer for engaging presses contemporary challenges.”

“Bonhoeffer is probably the most influential and widely read theologian of the 20th century,” Dr Mawson said. 

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a German theologian jailed by the Nazis. He was executed shortly before the end of World War Two, making him a 20th Century Christian martyr. Bonhoeffer’s works have been translated into multiple languages, with Letters and Papers From Prison, Life Together, and The Cost of Discipleship among his best known books.

“Part of the appeal to his work is that it is accessible, and yet provides profound and useful insights for negotiating the complexities of Christian life.  Christians have continued to draw on him in a wide variety of contexts and struggles,” Dr Mawson said.

“Anyone is welcome to the Congress—both to contribute or to come along.  The event is not just for academics.”

For information about how to propose a paper visit the official website here.  

The XIV International Bonhoeffer Conference takes place at United Theological College from 14 to 18 January 2024.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

