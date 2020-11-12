UnitingCare Australia launch Christmas Appeal

Target Australia has officially launched this year’s Target Christmas Appeal, helping the UnitingCare Australia network to provide relief and support to thousands of people at Christmas.

Claerwen Little is UnitingCare Australia’s National Director.



“We’re so excited to have the support of Target Australia for the 29th year running,” she said.



“The Christmas Appeal makes such a difference for individuals and families that would otherwise go without.”

“The generosity of our community is just outstanding. One mum last year broke down in tears when she was given a $200 voucher, saying how much it meant to her to now be able to buy her kids Christmas gifts. People need our support more than ever this year. Even before the pandemic, one in eight Australians were living in poverty. Sadly, in the wake of COVID-19, that number is set to rise.”

The Target Christmas Appeal has been running for the past 29 years to give customers the chance to support a better Christmas for others.

The Appeal has raised over $3.8 million and has received over two million gifts since it commenced. It runs from Monday 9 November to 24 December 2020.

Target customers can purchase a packet of six gift tags designed in a variety of trends for $3.

All contributions go directly to UnitingCare Australia and its national network of community service providers, who have been at the front line of service provision for over 100 years.

For more information, and to donate, visit the official Target Christmas Appeal website.