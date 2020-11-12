  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
  • Reviews
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Moderator renews calls for reform following drug decriminalisation in Oregon

Moderator renews calls for reform following drug decriminalisation in Oregon

In an interview published yesterday NSW.ACT Moderator Simon Hansford has renewed calls for reform following the decriminalisation of all drugs in the first US state of Oregon.

Rev. Hansford told the Briefing’s Tom Tilley and Jan Fran that the Uniting Church has been arguing for decriminalisation for some time now.

“The challenge for us when you use examples like Oregon or like Portugal, the temptation is cut and paste and say we did it there, so therefore…”, Rev. Hansford said.

“Part of the conversation we need to be having is people understanding what drug use is like, what people’s addiction to drugs is like, dependency is like, and how we actually attend to that in a way that is bringing the whole society along with us rather than just simply making a decision.”

The Briefing podcast also features Kate Chatfield, Director of Policy with The Justice Collaborative, a non-profit advocating law reform in America.

“In large counties and states drugs have effectively been decriminalised because the prosecutor, the district attorneys, they will not prosecute people for simple drug possession,” Ms Chatfield said.

“That’s a bad use of our resources. We’re not going to incarcerate our way out of this.”

The Moderator’s interview wrapped up a big week for the Fair Treatment campaign that celebrated the NSW Government’s decision to fund a much-needed drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Dubbo.

“This funding will make a significant difference for the region, it will mean that people who need drug treatment will be able to receive it rather than having to travel to Sydney or to miss out on treatment all together,” Rev. Hansford said last week.

“We have always said this is a health and social issue and not a criminal one and our faith in Christ reminds us of the inherent value of all people.

“We all want to live in a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, including people who use drugs. There are far too many people in Australia, especially in rural and regional Australia, who want drug treatment but are denied it because of a lack of government funding, this decision in relation to a new Dubbo treatment centre is to be applauded.”

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#wednesdaywisdom "No temptation has overtaken you…
The Educator’s sixth annual Innovative Schools lis…
These are last week's top stories from our Insight…
When US President-Elect Joe Biden declared victory…
"I Congratulate the NSW Government. Thier compassi…
NAIDOC Week 2020, "Always Was, Always Will Be", re…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top