  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Pentecost, the Spirit, and the people of God
    Pentecost, the Spirit, and the people of God
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
  • Reviews
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Uniting Friends of Ageing launched

Uniting Friends of Ageing launched

UnitingCare Australia has launched a new national network for local church members to become engaged with transforming ageing and aged care.

“Uniting Church members have a wealth of lived experience with ageing and aged care, for themselves or family members. They are valuable contributors to the work of UnitingCare Australia, especially  over the coming years as we navigate and implement the recommendations of the Aged Care Royal Commission,” said National Director Claerwen Little.

The launch took place at the Canberra City Uniting Church with 15 members of the congregation who had particular experiences to share about ageing.

Ms Little said that “The aim of Uniting Friends of Ageing (UFA) is to keep local church members informed and engaged with UnitingCare Australia’s work in  aged care.

“At the launch participants shared their experiences such as difficulty in navigating the home care system,  especially when computers are required, and the need for higher staffing levels and greater training and pay in residential aged care.”

City Church member and local organiser for the launch, Jenny Rowland, who cares for an older family member, asked “Why are there not enough Home Care Packages to go around?  Some become available only when other people offered them decline them.  For the lower level packages the amount some would have to pay as a daily fee is far too expensive for the services they would actually use.  Sorting out Home Support and Home Care Packages must disadvantage no one.”

Mrs Rowland also commented that “It’s time to care about aged care because the alternative to growing older is not what most of us want!  All of us deserve to be treated with dignity, professionalism and courtesy.  What we can do in our older years is encourage and pray for younger people.  Politicians need to realise that they too will grow older and need to put up with the policies they chose to put in place.”

UnitingCare Australia has appointed a Campaign Engagement Officer, Warren Talbot, to assist with encouraging local church members to become involved with UFA. For further information contact Warren at warrent@nat.unitingcare.org.au

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

If you are 6 or 106, 🎲EARTH CARE 🎲 is the ultimate…
Today is the World Refugee Day, an international d…
#SaveTheDate Join UnitingWorld for a very special…
🤩Pulse is excited to announce the latest members t…
Today is the World Food Safety Day. Access to suff…
#WeBelongTogether 🎉 📅Only a few more weeks to go b…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top