    Good works and salvation
    Not good, Not a place
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    The missing parts of the Sermon on the Mount
    What does invisibility reveal?
    One for the fans
    Celebrating the awkward and the weird
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
Uniting continue advocacy tradition at Mardi Gras

Uniting continue advocacy tradition at Mardi Gras

For the sixth year in a row, Uniting will have a presence at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Tracey Burton is Uniting’s Executive Director. Ms Burton said that Unting’s presence at the event was in keeping with the organisation’s history of taking up issues that affect society’s most vulnerable.  

“Uniting has always been at the forefront of the issues that matter most and we couldn’t be prouder to showcase that history as well as the continuing struggle for a more compassionate society,” she said.

For the first time, Mardi Gras will have a non-sensory zone tent, provided by Uniting. The tent provides a space for people with anxiety, sensory issues, and people on the autism spectrum to decompress away from noise and distractions.

Vaimona Kengike works with Ability Links NSW in south-west Sydney to support people with disabilities.

“The Mardi Gras parade is the biggest night on the calendar of LGBTI people,” Vaimoana said.

“By providing the non-sensory tent this year, Uniting wants to support and celebrate people of all abilities and backgrounds.”

The Uniting minibus will be present at the event with the slogan, “Freedom of religion is not freedom to discriminate.” It will leave the marshalling area at 8:22 pm and be at Taylor Square at approximately 8:30 pm.

Uniting first marched in Mardi Gras in 2015.

The Sydney Mardi Gras first began out of a series of gay rights parades in 1978. It has long advocated for LGBTI issues.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

