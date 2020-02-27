  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Good works and salvation
    Good works and salvation
    Not good, Not a place
    Not good, Not a place
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    The missing parts of the Sermon on the Mount
    The missing parts of the Sermon on the Mount
  • Reviews
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
    Celebrating the awkward and the weird
    Celebrating the awkward and the weird
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
More American Christians ‘Church hopping’

More American Christians ‘Church hopping’

Barna research recently released a major report into the state of churches in America.

Among the findings, which are broken down over age group, is the discovery that church-hopping is on the rise.

While most American churchgoers still attended the same church regularly, “a sizable minority is at least occasionally attending other churches” including more than one-quarter of practising Christians (27 per cent). These numbers were consistent across different denominations.

According to the organisation, the trends fit a broader pattern in wider society.

David Kinnaman is one of the report’s authors.

“Americans aren’t joining much of anything these days and church membership is not as compelling as it once was,” Kinnaman wrote.

“In a world of untethered commitments and free-for-all content, the positive correlations of church membership should not be overlooked. The form of membership may be undergoing change, but the function of generating a mutually committed group of people is still highly relevant to today’s Americans.”

According to the study, 71 per cent of people who classify themselves as “practising Christians” say they are members of a church. The notion of permanent membership, however, is less popular than it was, particularly among younger generations of churchgoers.

The report also found, however, that most Christians enjoyed attending church, with more than 80 per cent suggesting as much. Nine per cent suggested that they attended “out of habit” while another nine did so because they “have to”.

The full report can be read here.  While it is an American study, there may be import into Australia’s church context.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
1
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top