Uniting Church Synod of NSW/ACT Statement on Federal Opposition Nuclear Proposal

The Moderator of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW/ACT, Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau, is calling for urgent, real and meaningful action on climate change in the wake of the Federal Opposition’s reckless nuclear energy proposal yesterday.

“This is a disappointing distraction from the urgent need to transition our country to clean and affordable renewable energy,” Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau said.

“The proposal announced yesterday, which appears very light on detail, will only further delay the transition to renewables and lock us in too many more years of reliance on harmful fossil fuels, that are already proving devastating to our planet.

“If this proposal actually eventuates – in a decade or two, and longer – our communities will be suffering from ever more dangerous extreme weather events and islands in the Pacific will be inundated by rising sea levels.

“As a faith leader, and a daughter of the Pacific, I know what’s at stake if we don’t address this climate crisis urgently.

“We are seeing in real time, the unfolding impacts of the climate crisis, not only for our communities here in Australia but for the people of the Pacific, whose livelihoods, homes and culture are under immediate threat.

“Realistically, today’s proposal would mean another 20 years of climate inaction which will prove absolutely devastating for our climate and those on the frontlines of this climate crisis – First Nations and Pasifika communities.

“These are the communities that contribute the least to this issue, but will be harmed first, hardest and longest by climate change and today’s proposal will lock them into this fate.

“Climate change remains one of the most important social and moral challenges in human history and we have lost too much time on pointless political debate,” Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau said.

Uniting NSW.ACT’s Head of Media and Advocacy Alice Salomon said: “We strongly support moves for COP 31 in 2026 to take place in Australia and the Pacific. And the world will be watching us.

“I urge our communities not to get distracted – we need climate action now and the solutions to a safe climate future are within our grasp.

“We have readily available, reliable and cost-saving renewable energy solutions.

“We have the blueprint and the tools to help safeguard a positive and hopeful future for all – right now, today “We must transition without delay to clean, cheap renewable energy in Australia – we don’t have a day to wait,” Alice said.

