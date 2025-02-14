Uniting Church Assembly to Leave X, Move to Bluesky Over Safety and Ethics Concerns

The Assembly of the Uniting Church in Australia has announced it will leave X (formerly Twitter) by the end of February, citing concerns over the platform’s governance, content moderation, and overall safety. The Assembly will transition to Bluesky, a platform it hopes will foster a more ethical and meaningful exchange of ideas.

“For many years, Twitter provided a space for the Assembly to engage in public discourse, respond to news, and be a considered Christian voice in the digital world,” said Bethany Broadstock, Assembly National Manager, Media and Communications. “However, since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform in 2022, we have been reassessing whether our purpose can still be faithfully carried out on X.”

The decision comes in response to what the Assembly describes as an increasingly polarised and hostile digital environment. The weakening of content moderation on X, Broadstock said, has led to the normalisation of hate speech and conspiracy theories, as well as fewer safeguards against misinformation.

“At a time when fostering human connection and distinguishing between truth and misinformation is more critical than ever, X has become an unsafe space,” Broadstock explained. “We are deeply concerned that under new leadership, the platform has been used to shape political discourse in increasingly divisive ways.”

The Assembly joins a growing number of organisations that have departed X due to similar concerns. Broadstock emphasised that ethical communication is a core value of the Uniting Church, and the decision to leave the platform aligns with its commitment to justice, inclusion, and integrity in public conversations.

“In making this move, we acknowledge that many Uniting Church members and communities may choose to remain on X,” Broadstock noted. “That, too, is a faithful choice—bringing light and positivity to a major hub for news and discussion. There is no single right way to navigate social media ethically at this moment.”

Despite the departure from X, the Assembly remains committed to raising the public voice of the Uniting Church, advocating for the common good, and fostering real community online. The transition to Bluesky, Broadstock said, reflects a hope for digital spaces that align more closely with the Church’s mission and values.

“As we continue to be shaped by Jesus and inspired by the values that have guided us for nearly 50 years, we will ensure that the digital spaces we occupy reflect our purpose and mission,” Broadstock affirmed. “We look forward to continuing to share stories of hope and building meaningful connections in more ethical and inclusive spaces.”