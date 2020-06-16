  • Home
Home
United Theological College Announce Havea Lecture

United Theological College is delighted to announce a new annual lecture: The Havea Lecture in Pasifika Theology and Biblical Studies. Recognising the enormous contribution that the Havea family has made to theological discourse and the Pasifika church, the lecture series aims to highlight the very best constructive and creative work being done by Pasifika scholars.

Each year, the appointed lecturer will speak on their chosen topic, bringing to it the richness of their own contextual experience, whether that be the experience of living in the islands, the experience of diaspora, or a combination of both. It is intended as both a signal of the contribution being made by Pasifika scholars, and a spur for new and contesting voices.

Pasifika is a richly diverse and dynamic place, as difficult to hold still as the ocean which defines it: the lecture series seeks to plumb the depths of the watery, life-giving possibilities afforded by this diversity. We look forward to the contribution the annual lecture will make to the life of our own community, and to the life of the church more broadly understood.

Michael Mawson, Faculty Secretary for the United Theological College

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

