What you need to know about modern slavery

This article is an overall guide to the problem of modern slavery, with some links and helpful resources. Insights will update it semi-regularly with additional sources.

According to Anti-slavery Australia, a specialist legal practice, research and policy centre committed to the abolition of modern slavery in Australia, today, 40.3 million people around the world live in modern slavery.

But what exactly is meant by “modern slavery”? It’s an umbrella term that is used to describe human trafficking, slavery and slavery-like practices. Modern slavery persists today because of several reasons, like poverty, discrimination and marginalisation, civil disruption and armed conflict and weak rule of law, among others.

Unfortunately, against all odds, modern Slavery is happening in Australia. backpackers, international students, asylum seekers and migrants on limited working visas are more vulnerable cause they may not know their rights. Almost half of the cases have to do with forced marriage, followed by labour and sexual exploitation.

The same organisation writes that “In Australia, only one in five victims of slavery are identified. That means that 80 percent of victims do not get the support they need and remain in slavery”

On 16 June 2020, The Guardian stated that “Australia’s efforts to tackle modern slavery are at risk of being thrown off course because the government’s newly appointed expert panel is dominated by business interests, according to campaigners and legal advocates […] The group – set up to advise the government on how it implements the new modern slavery laws – has five permanent members. These are the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Australian Industry Group, the Business Council of Australia, the Law Council of Australia, and the Global Compact Network Australia – a network that brings together companies and other groups that have signed up to the UN’s corporate sustainability initiative. Unions and civil society groups are not represented”.

Two years ago, The Australian government signed the Modern Slavery Act 2018, that requires Australia’s largest businesses, with annual consolidated revenue of more than $100m, to publish annual statements on the steps they are taking to address modern slavery in their supply chains and operations. The legislation will be reviewed next year, to see if and how it’s working.

Helpful links

SBS have a comprehensive guide to Australian history and slavery here.

A number of organisations and coalitions are already working to advocate for, and build, a slavery-free future.

Project Didi Australia, works with partners in Nepal and Australia, to support futures of hope, dignity and independence for survivors of trafficking and abuse.

Be Slavery Free is a coalition of civil society, community and other organisations working to prevent, abolish, and disrupt modern slavery.

To find out more about the current situation in Australia, understand what its all about, the signs and how to face them go to Anti-Slavery Australia.

For free online training and other learning resources go to Anti-Slavery Australia training and advisory.