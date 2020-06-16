  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Ecumenism: We’re all in this together!

Ecumenism: We’re all in this together!

Ecumenism has long been one of the Uniting Church’s focal points, but one rural congregation is taking it further and providing Christians from other denominations with a building to worship in.

The required closure of an Anglican Church in Hay has seen Hay Uniting Church provide the local Anglican community with their building for Communion services.

The move happens after church closures in the area have seen people from a variety of denominations join the congregation.

Rev. Nigel Hawken is Riverina Presbytery Minister.

“About twelve months ago the 1884 building of St Paul’s Anglican Church in Hay developed severe cracks leading to it being condemned, with the property now up for sale and the building will need to be demolished,” Rev. Hawken recalled.

“Around six months ago, with the necessity of that small worshipping community needing to look for another spiritual home, the Reverend Canon Wayne Sheean asked if monthly Anglican communion services on the second Saturday of each month could occur in the Hay Uniting Church.”

A deconsecration and holy communion took place on Saturday 13 June, beginning at the Uniting Church and finishing at the Anglican Church. The service was presided over by Bishop Donald Kirk, from the Anglican Diocese of Riverina, and The Reverend Canon Wayne Sheean, Rector of the Parish of Deniliquin and Moama. Rev. Hawken represented the Uniting Church along with Hay Uniting Church lay leader David Houston.

After the service in the Uniting Church, words of welcome and hospitality, were offered the Anglican community. The combined group then processed to the Anglican Church where the act of deconsecration of the building occurred and a time of remembering and viewing special artifacts and memorial plaques.

Representatives of the Anglican and Uniting Churches

The move is a result of 15 months of collaborating conversations between the Anglican Church and Uniting Church.  

“Through the grief of this situation an opportunity of relationship building has occurred not just in Hay but with a wider view across the geographical boundaries of the Anglican Diocese of the Riverina and the Riverina Presbytery of the Uniting Church in Australia,“ Rev. Hawken said.

“As rural communities have had to confront declining numbers in churches, ecumenical relationships have developed as the people of God in many of these country towns which has led to connections like this one in Hay.”

The current Hay Uniting Church congregation also has several Members in Association from the Lutheran, Anglican, Church of Christ, and Presbyterian churches.  

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Are you interested in hosting a satellite workshop…
#ThankYouMinisters Despite their best efforts to e…
#HappySaturday: "Don't be so hard on yourself, you…
Have you enjoyed our #SacredSpace series? Don't fo…
The United Nations observes today as the Internati…
According to Anti-Slavery Australia, a specialist…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top