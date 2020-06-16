  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
The house always wins

The house always wins

Review: Pachinko

Pachinko is a Japanese game which resembles a pinball machine. Anyone who visits modern day Tokyo (once COVID restrictions allow) will stumble across numerous Pachinko parlours, drawn towards their smoke filled interiors with the sounds of video games chiming. The average foreigner is likely to assume such places to be relatively harmless, perhaps a hark back to the video games arcades that were found in Australia in the 80s and 90s that have since been largely retired. As such, we are often quick to imagine that such places are harmless dens of fun, however there is a sinister background to such places where those looking for the escapism of gambling are welcomed.

Exploring the often hidden plight of Korean people who emigrated to Japan, Pachinko follows multiple generations of a family who moved to Osaka, a large city south of Tokyo, prior to the Second World War. The story begins by painting a somewhat idyllic, yet realistic picture of Korea under the colonising rule of Japan. As the setting moves across the ocean, it is difficult not to acknowledge that Korean people were treated as second class citizens, or worse.

This oppression raises many questions for the Christian protagonists who seek to follow Christ’s example of faith, generosity and integrity in desperate times. The author raises and explores many political and ethical dilemmas that hold commonalities with figures from the bible, such as how to continue to serve the Lord under the rule of an Empire that demands to hold priority. It also explores personal crises, as one of the main characters very early on discovers that she is with child out of wedlock.

The book is peppered with the continued challenges that face the family over generations. The author explores the many ways that individuals seek to avoid or break free from prejudices, attempting to play by a set of invisible and unspoken societal rules. It is revealed throughout the book the way in which this struggle of life for many foreigners in Japan was rigged, much like the game Pachinko itself. Though players may be deluded into supposing that they may be able to win if they follow the rules, the stark reality is that the wins are few and far between, and always orchestrated and controlled by the house.

In her acknowledgements, the author describes the motivation behind the story, recalling a lecture she heard from an American missionary who served in Japan in the 1980s. The lecturer recalled an incident where a Korean boy had terrible messages written in his year book. Tragically, the messages were discovered by his parents after he took his own life. This book serves as a reminder of what can happen when people are treated as an “other”, their humanity removed. Given recent events in the US and Australia, prompting the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations, these lessons are important to revisit today as they ever were. Min Jin Lee delivers these remonstrations with her direct, yet engaging writing style.

Not for the faint hearted, Pachinko is a lengthy and at times heartbreaking read at around 500 pages.

Pachinko is available in most bookstores and as an ebook or audiobook.

Sarah Willett

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Have you enjoyed our #SacredSpace series? Don't fo…
The United Nations observes today as the Internati…
According to Anti-Slavery Australia, a specialist…
Did you love #CalmDown with Pulse? From Wil Anders…
#WasteWiseAtHome Have you heard of recycling plant…
#HealthyChurchExpo2020 🚑 A friendly reminder that…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top