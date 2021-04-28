  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
  • Reviews
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Thursdays Together resumes after COVID-19 pause

Thursdays Together resumes after COVID-19 pause

Operating out of Bondi’s Church in the Market Place (CMP), ‘Thursdays Together’ is a chance for people with various forms of mental, developmental, or social struggles to gather for fellowship.

The group meets from 4:30 to 6pm on Thursday afternoons in CMP’S café lounge for a chat about life and faith, finishing with a meal.

The group had been meeting for some time, but as with many ministries, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that this could not continue throughout 2020. The ministry recently resumed for 2021.

Insights spoke to CMP’s Minister, Rev. Peter Chapman about the ministry resuming.

According to Rev. Chapman, “When I arrived at CMP, there was some questioning the program’s worth, but on reflection we felt it was a key way for CMP to serve its community.

“It’s hands on and Christ-like, and has very real everyday tangible benefits for all involved,” Rev. Chapman said. 

“One of the issues in the Eastern suburbs that struck me upon my arrival was the large number of people struggling with various mental health issues as well as developmental challenges who were in need of genuine fellowship – this group hopes to meet that need.” 

“We are very thankful to the wonderful folk at ‘Rupert Kitchen’ who operate their catering business out the CMP premises and who provide us with a magnificent meal to conclude our time together each week.”

Thursdays together meets from 4:30 to 6pm on Thursday afternoons in the café lounge at Church in the Marketplace (eastern end of Oxford St Mall in Bondi Junction). For more information, contact Rev. Peter Chapman on 043 999 1980.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

"There’s a road we must travel; there’s a promise…
#SaveTheDate Enjoy a day with the Pulse team and o…
Lift up your eyes: Seven Days of Solidarity is her…
✨ What does it mean to be a community-engaged, mis…
A younger, more engaging Uniting Church is the mai…
Did you know that four in five Australians are ope…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top