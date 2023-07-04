Theology and the ecological crisis

A conference held at United Theological Conference from 12 to 14 September will explore the role humans play in the ecological crisis and the consequences for theology.

Rev. Dr Peter Walker is UTC’s Principal. He told Insights the conference would feature a wide range of speakers.

“We will hear from people who have dedicated themselves to understanding how we got into this climate crisis, and how we can work together to mitigate the damage,” Rev. Dr Walker said.

“There will be theologians, scientists, and activists who are giving us ways to think and act, centred in Christian discipleship and the resources of the Bible and theology, that put our words about concern for the plant into action.”

“There will be a terrific range of presentations. Our keynote guest is Prof Ernst Conradie from South Africa, who is recognised globally as a leading theologian of climate change. We will also hear from Prof Vicky Balabanski, a New Testament scholar and Principal of the UCA theological college in Adelaide, Prof Gerald West, an Old Testament scholar and leading figure in liberation and ecological readings of the Bible, and Dr Maina Talia, a recent PhD graduate of UTC whose research is focused on the impact of climate change in the Pacific.”

According to Rev. Dr Walker the podium will not be reserved for the big names.

“We encourage all with an interest in how Christians can be faithful pilgrims with the planet to send a proposal if they’d like to make a presentation,” he said.

Pilgrims with the Planet will take place from 12 to 14 September at United Theological College.