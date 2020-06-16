  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
The link between faith and organising

The link between faith and organising

Online show Live and Laid Back on Thursday 25 June. The second show will look at the link between Christian faith and community organising.

Episode Two features Chantelle Ogilvie-Ellis from Sydney Alliance. Chantelle is the Community Organiser for the People Seeking Asylum Campaign, and the Campaign Mentor for Voices for Power.

Show host Andrew MccLeod told Insights that, “Following our conversation with Kent, Chantelle, Liu and I will be chatting about discovering vocation.”

“Chantelle will be sharing some of her journey through faith to become an organiser and how organising has informed her faith.”

“We will also be reflecting on personal experiences of privilege, race and friendship/allyship.”

The second episode of Live and Laid Back streams on Facebook on 25 June from 12:45 to 1:30pm. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top