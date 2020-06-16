The link between faith and organising

Online show Live and Laid Back on Thursday 25 June. The second show will look at the link between Christian faith and community organising.

Episode Two features Chantelle Ogilvie-Ellis from Sydney Alliance. Chantelle is the Community Organiser for the People Seeking Asylum Campaign, and the Campaign Mentor for Voices for Power.



Show host Andrew MccLeod told Insights that, “Following our conversation with Kent, Chantelle, Liu and I will be chatting about discovering vocation.”



“Chantelle will be sharing some of her journey through faith to become an organiser and how organising has informed her faith.”



“We will also be reflecting on personal experiences of privilege, race and friendship/allyship.”

The second episode of Live and Laid Back streams on Facebook on 25 June from 12:45 to 1:30pm. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.