The Hiding Place comes to Australian cinemas

Telling the true story of a family who risked everything to hide Jewish refugees during World War Two, the film adaptation of The Hiding Place is making its way to Australian cinemas on 16 August.

Based on the internationally bestselling memoir by Corrie Ten Boom, The Hiding Place tells a story of the Ten Boom family, committed Christians who chooe to resist and smuggle their persecuted Jewish neighbours to freedom. Matt Logan is the play’s Stage Director.

“The Hiding Place is about a family and a community that needed one another to survive,” he said.

“The Ten Boom’s act of humanity put themselves and those closest to them in immeasurable danger – they risked everything. I ask myself, ‘Would I have done the same?’” In 1944, the Ten Booms were discovered and arrested. Corrie and Betsie were shipped to Ravensbruck Concentration Camp, a women’s labor camp in Germany. During their time imprisoned, Corrie and her sister Betsie held worship services using a Bible that they had managed to smuggle in. After the war, it was estimated that 800 Jewish people were saved from the Nazis by the Ten Boom’s efforts.

Corrie Ten Boom’s memoir has sold millions of copies.

Nan Arnold Gurley plays Corrie Ten Boom.

“It’s thrilling at this moment in time to tell a timeless story of eternal value,” she said.

“I’ve been privileged to play many roles in my life. All of them taught me something, but this feels like an opus. If there was a last story I ever got to tell, this would be the one.”

Adapted for the first time for stage by A.S. Peterson and stage directed by Matt Logan, The Hiding Place was filmed live for cinema audiences at the Soli Deo Center in Nashville, Tennessee to sold-out audiences in 2022. The film is directed by Laura Matula.

The film stars Nashville stage actress Nan Arnold Gurley (A Streetcar Named Desire, Gypsy, Hello Dolly!) as Corrie Ten Boom; Broadway, film and television veteran Conrad John Schuck (M.A.S.H., Annie, Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Casper Ten Boom; and actress and singer Carrie Tillis (Keep on the Sunny Side, The Tammy Wynette Story) as Betsie Ten Boom.

For more information on the film, visit the official website here.