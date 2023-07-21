  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
    Giving a Voice to First Peoples: the precedent within the Uniting Church
  • Reviews
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
  • News
  • Events
Home
The Hiding Place comes to Australian cinemas

The Hiding Place comes to Australian cinemas

Telling the true story of a family who risked everything to hide Jewish refugees during World War Two, the film adaptation of The Hiding Place is making its way to Australian cinemas on 16 August.  

Based on the internationally bestselling memoir by Corrie Ten Boom, The Hiding Place tells a story of the Ten Boom family, committed Christians who chooe to resist and smuggle their persecuted Jewish neighbours to freedom.   Matt Logan is the play’s Stage Director. 

“The Hiding Place is about a family and a community that needed one another to survive,” he said. 

“The Ten Boom’s act of humanity put themselves and those closest to them in immeasurable danger – they risked everything. I ask myself, ‘Would I have done the same?’”   In 1944, the Ten Booms were discovered and arrested. Corrie and Betsie were shipped to Ravensbruck Concentration Camp, a women’s labor camp in Germany. During their time imprisoned, Corrie and her sister Betsie held worship services using a Bible that they had managed to smuggle in.   After the war, it was estimated that 800 Jewish people were saved from the Nazis by the Ten Boom’s efforts. 

Corrie Ten Boom’s memoir has sold millions of copies.

Nan Arnold Gurley plays Corrie Ten Boom. 

“It’s thrilling at this moment in time to tell a timeless story of eternal value,” she said.

“I’ve been privileged to play many roles in my life. All of them taught me something, but this feels like an opus. If there was a last story I ever got to tell, this would be the one.”

Adapted for the first time for stage by A.S. Peterson and stage directed by Matt Logan, The Hiding Place was filmed live for cinema audiences at the Soli Deo Center in Nashville, Tennessee to sold-out audiences in 2022. The film is directed by Laura Matula. 

The film stars Nashville stage actress Nan Arnold Gurley (A Streetcar Named Desire, Gypsy, Hello Dolly!) as Corrie Ten Boom; Broadway, film and television veteran Conrad John Schuck (M.A.S.H., Annie, Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Casper Ten Boom; and actress and singer Carrie Tillis (Keep on the Sunny Side, The Tammy Wynette Story) as Betsie Ten Boom.      

For more information on the film, visit the official website here.   

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top