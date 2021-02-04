  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Why is the Australian Christian Lobby waging a culture war over LGBTQ issues?
    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    Where is God in times like these?
  • Reviews
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
The game that’s combatting fake news

The game that’s combatting fake news

Review: Breaking Harmony Square

Breaking Harmony Square is a ‘serious game’ whose intent is to help stem the tide of fake news.

The game can be played in a browser, without the player needing to download, or pay for, anything. Players assume the role of a newly recruited professional propagandist whose job is to stoke discord in an otherwise-harmonious town. With its three political parties, and the ability to vote on just about anything, the fictional town of Harmony Squareis an idyllic and democratic location, where people who disagree on things get along rather well for the most part.

Through choosing headlines and text to write on a fake news blog, the player works on exploiting citizens’ differences and anxieties. Along the way, the game instructs the player on the power of incendiary, emotive language, how to divide people, and how to propagate ideas and stories that have no basis.

Breaking Harmony Square takes around half an hour to play and encourages the player to play again or share the game with others, to see how they fare. The real long-term impact, however, lies in the game’s educational potential. After playing the game for the first time, Insights found that trolls’ words on social media stood out as wasted bait (this was shortly before the Facebook snap).

This is part of the designers’ intent: Breaking Harmony Square was developed to help people discern fake news and trolling. Researchers at Cambridge University found that people who played the game once were less susceptible to fake news afterwards, even those who may otherwise previously be swayed.

With witty writing, and some fantastic subtle jokes, Harmony Square is far from a drab educational experience.

Given the tendency of some Christians to share fake news online, a susceptibility that has been pointed out recently, Breaking Harmony Square is a game that church members should play and talk about.

Breaking Harmony Square is free-to-play, and is available here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Facebook is restricting access to news content in…
The Climate Action Conference is fast approaching!…
We are celebrating this fresh take on the Easter s…
Uniting Venues is excited to announce that they ar…
The Whole Church events will be held in Churches a…
Have you registered for the NEW Uniting Mission an…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top