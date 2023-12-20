Ten Movies That Will Inspire Your Wanderlust

Movies have the power to transport us to different worlds, ignite our imagination, and awaken the wanderlust within us.

As we start 2024, if you’re seeking inspiration for your next travel adventure (and who isn’t?) look no further than the silver screen. Movies, like travel has the power to transform our perspectives and broaden our minds.

Here’s a curated list of ten movies that will not only entertain you but also fuel your desire to explore new horizons.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s memoir, Eat Pray Love takes us on a transformative journey as the protagonist, played by Julia Roberts, embarks on a quest for self-discovery. The movie beautifully captures the picturesque landscapes of Italy, India, and Indonesia. After watching this film, you might find yourself yearning to indulge in the flavours of Italian cuisine, meditate in an Indian ashram, and stroll through the vibrant markets of Bali.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Ben Stiller stars in this visually stunning film about a man who escapes his mundane life through vivid daydreams. As Walter Mitty embarks on a global adventure to recover a lost photograph, the audience is treated to breathtaking scenes in Iceland, Greenland, and Afghanistan. The film’s message of embracing the unknown is sure to inspire you to step out of your comfort zone and embark on your own extraordinary journey.

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies (2001-2009)

A group of friends traveling the country together, fighting alongside one another and eating second breakfast — what more could you want? The Lord of the Rings trilogy is an epic fantasy that transports you to another world, and reminds you that adventure is waiting around any corner. While the fellowship wander make their way though the Shire, Middle-earth, a the land of elves and dwarves, start making a list of all the mystical places you want to explore with your own pals. Plus as an added bonus, both The Hobbit trilogy and The Lord of the Rings were filmed in New Zealand, and you can actually go to the places that these iconic films were lensed.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Directed by Wes Anderson, The Darjeeling Limited follows three estranged brothers on a train journey across India to strengthen their bond. The film showcases the vibrant colours, diverse landscapes, and cultural richness of India. Watching the characters navigate the challenges of travel and family dynamics may encourage you to embark on your own soul-searching expedition.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

In this heartwarming film, Diane Lane portrays a woman who impulsively buys a villa in Tuscany, Italy, following a painful divorce. Under the Tuscan Sun paints a vivid picture of the Italian countryside and the joys of embracing a new life. If the charm of Tuscan landscapes, delicious cuisine, and the promise of new beginnings appeal to you, this movie might just inspire a journey to the enchanting region of Tuscany.

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Before becoming a revolutionary icon, Ernesto “Che” Guevara embarked on a life-changing motorcycle journey across South America. The Motorcycle Diaries chronicles his travels through Argentina, Chile, and Peru. The film captures the beauty of the continent and the transformative power of exploration. After watching, you might be tempted to follow in Guevara’s footsteps and discover the diverse cultures and landscapes of South America.

Lost in Translation (2003)

Set in Tokyo, Lost in Translation explores the unlikely connection between two lonely souls, played by Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, against the backdrop of the bustling metropolis. The film beautifully captures the contrast between the modernity and tradition of Tokyo, leaving viewers intrigued and inspired to experience the unique blend of old and new in this vibrant city.

The Beach (2000)

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this adaptation of Alex Garland’s novel, taking viewers on a journey to a hidden paradise in Thailand. The Beach showcases the allure of untouched landscapes and the quest for a utopian escape. While the film raises important questions about tourism’s impact on pristine environments, it also sparks a desire for the kind of adventure that leads to undiscovered and untouched corners of the world.

Out of Africa (1985)

Meryl Streep and Robert Redford star in this epic romance set against the backdrop of colonial Kenya. Out of Africa portrays the sweeping landscapes of the African continent, from the majestic plains to the picturesque Ngong Hills. The film’s romantic portrayal of Africa may inspire you to explore the diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes of this vast continent.

In Bruges (2008)

This dark comedy set in the medieval Belgian city of Bruges provides a unique and visually captivating backdrop. As the characters navigate the city’s cobblestone streets and historic architecture, viewers are treated to the charm of Bruges. The film’s blend of humor and melancholy might entice you to explore the hidden gems of Europe, combining history, culture, and a touch of the unexpected.

Movies have the power to ignite our passion for exploration and open our eyes to the beauty of diverse cultures and landscapes. Whether you find yourself yearning for the warmth of the Italian sun, the serenity of the Himalayas, or the excitement of a bustling metropolis, these ten films are sure to inspire your wanderlust and leave you dreaming of your next great adventure.

So, grab some popcorn, let the credits roll, and let the world become your cinematic playground. And then plan your travel diary.